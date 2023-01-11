Eddie N. Dixon Jr, a lifelong resident of Swanton, passed away on January 10, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born at home on March 25, 1940 to Eddie and Lillian (Hatch) Dixon. Eddie worked alongside his father on his family farm raising turkeys as a child, and he attended Swanton High. When Eddie was 12 years old he met the love of his life, Irene Dubois, and their courtship began on Friday nights at the movie theater in Swanton. Eddie also served in the National Guard for 8 years. Eddie was a member of Seventy-Six Lodge NO.14 Swanton, VT. Eddie and Irene married on April 23, 1960. Eddie worked at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut for 13 years before returning to his hometown in Swanton.
He was plant manager of Lucille Farms for 30 years until his retirement. He was a pilot, plumber, carpenter, electrician and a jack of all trades. Eddie was an avid outdoorsmen and loved hunting. In his later years he loved photographing animals and nature. He was kind, compassionate and caring to everyone that crossed his path with his pretty blue eyes, long eyelashes and infectious smile. Eddie had a special love for all animals, and had a wide variety of pets throughout the years that included: dogs, rabbits, racoons, skunks, fallow deer, goats and sheep. Eddie once rescued a horned owl tied up in a fish line. It was his demeanor to help anyone and anything in need. Eddie will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene, of 62 years. Sisters-in-law: Thersea Aylward and Lucielle Bernadet as well as many nieces and nephews.
Irene would like to thank the Northwest Medical Center nurses and staff, Bayada, Genesis HealthCare, Northern Green Mountain Family Medicine, Missisquoi Valley Rescue and A W Rich Funeral Home for all of their help and support during this difficult time.
At Eddie’s request there will be no public services. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.