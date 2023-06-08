SWANTON- Earl R. Taylor, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5th, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by loving friends.
He was born in Swanton on April 6, 1927, to the late George and Frances (Martin) Taylor.
Earl started his military career with the Vermont Militia which prepared him for his service as a veteran in World War II, and the Naval Seabees (Construction Battalion Reserve) for 36 years, earning the highest rank for a non- commissioned officer of Chief. Earl was a proud member of 76 Lodge #14 F&AM. One of his more recent accomplishments was working with his brother Donald to build the EAA Chapter 613 Hanger, now known as the Taylor Aviation Center. He, his father and brothers built houses on Taylor Drive. He and Donald also built and operated The Dairy Bar and were owner/operators of Taylor Marine. Earl retired from Union Carbide after 30+ years. In Earl’s later years, he was a devoted caretaker to his wife Betty. He looked forward to church every Sunday and the social activities at Holy Trinity. He enjoyed going out to dinner and hosting dinner parties at his house. He was a regular follower of the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his daughter, April Putnam and her husband, Dana; granddaughter, Ashley Putnam; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Shirley Taylor; special friends, Laura and John Simon, Ann and Raymond Hakey, Curtis and Janice Brusoe, Pat Gaboriault, Tammy Tuttle, MaryRose Fahy, Betty Renaudette, Mary and John Wood, and John and Shirley Fitzgerald and too many others to mention. Earl will be greatly missed.
Earl was predeceased by his parents, his wife Betty; brothers, Kenneth, Donald, and Arnold; and sister, Norma.
Friends and family are invited to Earl’s Life Celebration to include a Graveside Service with Military Honors, on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at 4:00PM at Riverside Cemetery, North River Street, Swanton, VT
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 38 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488 or, The Masonic Lodge, 62 Merchants Row, Swanton, VT 05488.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.