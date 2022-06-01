The family of E. Orlyn Thompson wants to sincerely thank each and every single one of you that reached out to our family with phone calls, visits to both Concord N.H. hospital and our home. A big thank you to those that brought food and the many beautiful cards with special words of comfort at the time of Orlyn’s passing. He fought long and hard and is now at peace
and is no longer struggling.
Thank you to my former OB co-workers from NWMC for your continued friendship and kindness, it means so much.
A sincere thank you to my East Franklin Church family for a beautiful Dish Garden and continued prayers.
We are truly blessed with family and friends, we deeply appreciate ALL of you!
A special thank you to Goss Funeral Services for their professional help and sincere and caring support. Your staff has gone above and beyond!
Reverend Jason McConnell will be officiating the ceremony on June 18th at 2pm. Please help us celebrate Orlyn’s life at the Thompson farm. His wish was a celebration on the lawn with all who loved him and the family, with a final toast to his legacy. A meal will be provided by the Phoenix House. BYOB and BYOC (chair).
With our love, Becky Thompson and Families.
