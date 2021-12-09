FRANKLIN – Dylan J. Bushey, age 15, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Dylan is the son of Eric & Michaela (Myrick) Bushey and he was born on September 22, 2006 in St. Albans.
Dylan was larger than life, not only in stature, but his smile and personality could light up any room. He loved the outdoors and could usually be found riding his four-wheeler, hunting, fishing, or playing sports. He liked to play baseball, golf, and fell in love with football this year. Dylan was the teammate everybody hoped for, he would play any position the team needed him to, and his teammates were truly his family. He approached everything he did in life with that same attitude, which led him to his position as “Second in Command” at the Rainville Farm. He was also born with music in his soul. Dylan would always sing, dance, and he could play several instruments and even taught himself how to play guitar. Dylan loved hard, and he was loved even harder. He was everyone’s favorite Dylan!
Dylan leaves behind his parents, Eric & Michaela Bushey of Franklin; his sister and best friend, Jordan Bushey and her significant other who was like a brother to him, Hayzen Brow; his grandparents, Linda (Barnum) & Jay Hartman, Jeffrey & Wanda Bushey, and Steve & Cindy Myrick; his great grandfathers, Walter Barnum and H. Kent Wright III; aunts & uncles, Heather Bushey, Courtney & Chris Norris, Tim & Tina Wright, Steve Myrick Jr. and his significant other Ashley Lane, Cybil Myrick and her significant other Jon Rigg, Silas Myrick, Molly & Josh Lontine, and Annie Hartman and her significant other Troy Peters; cousins, Paxton & Mairin Norris, Brandon Bertrand, Rachael Burt, Bruce Wright, Tucker, Trevor & Timmy Wright, Donald Bartholomew, Eliza Myrick, and Savannah Rigg; special cousins, Paul Barnum and Brooke Rainville; so many close friends to mention, but especially Logan & Jake with whom he was always driving tractor or fixin’… something; and many other extended family members. Dylan was predeceased by his great grandparents, Shirley Barnum, Wayne & Aleta Bushey, Patricia Wright, and Bob & Rita Myrick.
Friends & family are invited to Dylan’s life celebration to include visitation from 4-7:00 PM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Goss Life Celebration Home. Dylan’s funeral service will be live streamed through the Goss Life Celebration Home Facebook page.
For those who wish, contributions in Dylan’s memory may be made to the MVU Football Program, c/o John Lumsden, 175 Thunderbird Drive, Swanton, VT 05488,
