Dr. Thomas I. Soule, 76, passed away on August 1, 2021 in Ithaca, New York from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Tom was born in Fairfax, Vermont, the second son of Richard Soule Sr. and Phyllis Soule. He graduated from Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax. He is an alumnus of The College of the Holy Cross, where he received his BA degree. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Vermont and completed his residency in neurology at Duke University Medical Center.
At the beginning of his medical career, Tom served in the US Army Medical Corps and after active service was in the US Army Reserve until 1994, retiring at the rank of Colonel. Tom began his neurology practice and joined the staff of Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, New York in 1981.
Tom and his wife, the late Ruth Walker Soule, enjoyed time at home – always in the company of one their four golden retrievers – and in their community as supporters of many local organizations and non-profits. After moving to Ithaca in 2017, Tom was able to spend abundant time with his two grandsons while also receiving excellent care at Kendal at Ithaca.
He leaves his daughter, Amanda Shaw, son-in-law Stephen and grandsons Everett and Will, of Ithaca, and his son, Thomas E. Soule and daughter-in-law Megan Dwyer, of Chicago. He also leaves his siblings and their spouses: Richard and the late Donna Schwarm Soule of Fairfield, VT; Susan Soule and Dr. Donald McCann of Falmouth, ME; Mary Phyllis Wright and Dr. George Wright of Bangor, ME; Michael Soule of Peterborough, NH; and Timothy and Laura Soule of Cave Creek, AZ. His brother James Soule predeceased him.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena in Ithaca and will be available to view online at stcathofsiena.org via the parish’s livestream. Interment at St. Luke’s Cemetery, Fairfax, Vermont will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation online or by mail, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Condolences may be addressed to Amanda Shaw, PO Box 4854, Ithaca, NY 14852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.