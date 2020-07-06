ST. ALBANS – Dr. Peter Richard Burke, MD passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston at age 65, surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Rd., St. Albans, VT with a reception to follow. Peter will be laid to rest at the West Point Cemetery.
A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, photos, and your favorite memories of Peter may be shared through www.gossfs.com.