Dr. James Edgar “Jim” Royer

Dr. James Edgar Royer, 68, of St. Albans, VT passed away on March 3, 2022 in Melbourne Beach, FL with his loving family by his side.
“Jim” was born in St. Albans to Edgar Joseph Royer and Jeanne Brouillette Royer on Nov. 11, 1953.
He attended elementary school at St. Mary’s then graduated high school at Bellows Free Academy in 1971. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Vermont in 1975. He earned a Doctorate of Dental Medicine and was fortunate enough to receive a U.S. Naval Scholarship to Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, MA in 1978 where he was elected to the honor society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon.
Dr. James Royer was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps and completed his internship at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Portsmouth, VA. He then served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger, CV-61 for two years and traveled around the globe as far as Kenya, Thailand, Japan, and Hawaii. He was assigned to the NAS Miramar, San Diego, CA where he was selected for a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery. His training continued at the Naval Regional Medical Center in San Diego. In 1986 he received his board certification in oral and maxillofacial surgery. He began his career as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and his first tour of duty was at the Naval Hospital in Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico followed by the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD, Naval Hospital of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Naval Hospital Newport, RI. He opened the new outpatient dental clinic on the Newport Naval Station in 1993. Dr. James Royer enjoyed a great 20-year naval career having achieved the high rank of captain and numerous medals and accolades before retiring in 1998 in Newport, RI.
Following his military retirement, he opened a private oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in Swansea, MA. He joined the medical staff at Newport Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He also volunteered at his alma mater where he was honored as an associate professor at Tufts University.
In 2011 he transitioned to retirement and became a “snowbird” by the ocean in his ocean to river community Melbourne Beach, FL. He formed many lifelong friendships and had an active social life at Aquarina Beach and Country Club. He loved entertaining guests for hours on his boat finding pods of dolphins or manatees or fishing by the Sebastian Inlet. He also played his favorite sports: tennis, golf and pickleball.
Dr. James Royer’s philanthropic efforts were vast including funding his own permanent scholarship at Tufts University for students pursuing post-doctoral studies in oral surgery and a yearly scholarship to Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans for a female and male scholar athlete willing to pursue a varsity sport in college.
He courageously battled a sporadic, progressive, degenerative neuromuscular disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, for just over four years.
Dr. James Royer is survived by his mother, Jeanne Royer of St. Albans, VT and Barefoot Bay, FL and sisters Carmen Royer Riggs (Kendrick) of Louisville, KY, Paula Jean Royer of Lithia, FL and Judy Royer Boulerice (Robert) of Swanton, VT, his daughter Bridget Marian Royer (Andrew Braunsdorf) of Providence, RI and his son Philip James Royer (Hannah Rowe) of Boston, MA, his former spouse, wife of 28 years, Dr. Marian (Glynn) Royer of Newport, RI and his significant partner for the past seven years Joyce Malakoff, of Melbourne Beach, FL.
He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who have been part of his life.
A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the American Legion in St. Albans, VT.
A private burial for his final rest will take place at Arlington National Military Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022; or The Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.
Honored to be serving the Royer family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
