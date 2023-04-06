Douglas Stuart

Fairfax, VT - Douglas E. Stuart, age 85, passed away on Sunday April 2, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans after a brief illness.   Honoring his request, a celebration of life is being planned for May. The family invites you read Doug’s full obituary ands to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com

