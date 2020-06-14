GEORGIA — On June 11, 2020, Douglas Stanley Parker, 74, passed from this life and entered the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ, whom he had served faithfully for many years. Doug was born August 30, 1945 in Thames, New Zealand, the son of Desmond and Hilda (Ayrey) Parker. He grew up in a large and loving farming family. While a young teenager, Doug heard the good news of salvation from sin through Jesus Christ and responded in repentance and faith. The rest of his life was spent pursuing Christ and telling others about that salvation.
As a young man in New Zealand, Doug was volunteering with a Christian organization called the Navigators when he met a beautiful American girl, Carol Sue Detweiler, who became the love of his life. They married in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 12, 1978, and soon after God blessed them with two children, Brad and Mary-Margaret.
Over the next two decades, Doug worked as a restauranteur, a builder, and a farm consultant, but his passion was always gospel ministry. After moving to Vermont in 1994 so that Doug could expand the dairy operation at Shelburne Farms, Doug and Carol became active members at Christ Memorial Church in Williston, where Doug served on the elder board. In 1996, he transitioned to work as a campus minister to students at The University of Vermont. This launched a wonderful season for Doug and Carol. Students constantly poured in and out of their home for Bible study, friendship, and a good meal. Doug was always pointing them to Jesus. In 2016, Doug retired, and he and Carol moved to Georgia, Vt., to be closer to family. They transitioned to Redeeming Grace Church in Georgia, where Doug’s life continued to point others to Christ in his later years.
In addition to Carol, his wife of 41 years, Doug is survived by his children, Brad Parker and wife Alyssa of Williston, and Mary-Margaret Larson and husband Eric of Georgia. He is further survived by his grandchildren Joshua, Peter, Evelyn, Julia, and Reuben Larson, and Isaiah, Simon, and Miriam Parker; his brothers Frank, Colin, and Lloyd Parker; and his sister Carole Hayter. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Joy, and his brother John.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Redeeming Grace Church in Georgia, VT. The service will be available for all to view via livestream. A committal service with the family will follow at the Georgia Plain Cemetery.
Doug’s family wishes to thank Franklin County Home Health for providing excellent hospice care. Also they praise God for their beloved Redeeming Grace Church and Christ Memorial Church families for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug’s honor to the NETS Africa 2020 Campaign at the NETS Center for Church Planting and Revitalization (www.thenetscenter.org/nets-africa-2020).