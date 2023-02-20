Swanton - Douglas R. Laughlin passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 16th, 2023, with his wife Marjorie by his side.
Doug was one of eight children born on January 30th, 1957, to Joan (Granger) Laughlin and the late Lyle Laughlin.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman that loved working in the woods logging and his many hunting trips with his boys. In the winter months he loved being out on his snowmobile, and summer months out fishing on his boat when he had time. He was a longtime jack of all trades for the Harrison Concrete Company, that his sons also work at.
Doug was a family man, that was proud and loved of all of his kids especially in the later years, all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his many friends.
Doug leaves behind his mother; Joan, his beloved wife; Marjorie, his children; Trevor, Corey, Doug, and Bridget Laughlin and her companion; Brad Belgarde, Cory, Casey and Peter Anderson and Jake Flood, as well as his 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, also survived by his brothers; Danny (Nancy), Donny, and Darren (Sandy) Laughlin and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father Lyle, Doug is predeceased by his brothers; David, Dwayne and Derrick, as well as his sister; Debbie Marcott.
Family and friends are invited attend calling hours on Friday February 24th, 2023 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM with a funeral service to follow at 3:00PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT. The celebration of Doug’s life will continue at the VFW in Swanton.
Honored to be serving the Laughlin family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence for Doug’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
