Douglas Lumbra passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 30, with his family by his side.
Doug was born on June 10, 1939, the only son of Carlis and Bernice (Chappel) Lumbra. He was 83 years old.
On December 19, 1959, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Johnson, who survives him.
Doug worked for New England Telephone, starting as a lineman and moving up into the business office. In 1975, he started working at IBM where he received patents for some of his work. In 2001 he retired but he wasn’t ready to stop working. He worked surveying and various odd jobs, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Doug loved staying busy, whether it was remodeling the family home or helping his friends with their projects.
He loved traveling and camping, starting out with a homemade trailer that carried the family tent and all the necessary supplies. When their children were young, they traveled throughout New England and Canada, pulling the homemade trailer with their VW bug. He loved sitting around a campfire with family and friends.
Doug is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlene; their daughter, Lori Rainville and her husband, Luke; son, Greg Lumbra and his wife, Liz; grandchildren Michael LaBounty and his partner, Marie; Matthew LaBounty and Mike Lumbra; great-grandchildren, Kayde and Kaiya LaBounty and Zachary, Sophie, Chloe and Noah LaBounty. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Marc Poissant and many friends, too numerous to name.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Honored to be serving the family of Douglas Lumbra is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
