St. Albans - Dorothy M. (Zweeres) Gignac passed away August 9, 2022 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vt with her daughters Sandy and Bonnie by her side. There will be no visiting hours held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 25th at 11:00 am at Holy Angeles in St. Albans. Inurnment will follow in the family lot at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit awrfh.com to read Dorothy’s full obituary and share your memories.
Dorothy M. Gignac
