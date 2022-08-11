St. Albans - Dorothy M. (Zweeres) Gignac passed away August 9, 2022 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vt with her daughters Sandy and Bonnie by her side.  There will be no visiting hours held.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 25th at 11:00 am at Holy Angeles in St. Albans.  Inurnment will follow in the family lot at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit awrfh.com to read Dorothy’s full obituary and share your memories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation