ST. ALBANS — Dorothy L. Craft died peacefully in the late afternoon hours on Monday, April 5th, 2021, at Franklin County Rehab Center.
Dorothy was born in Dundee, MI on November 17, 1925, the daughter of Harold and Belle (Wright) Waterstradt.
She was married to Lovell Craft on April 3, 1948. They lived in Allen Park, MI, Poughkeepsie, NY, and Williston, Bennington and St. Albans, VT. Dorothy and Lovell developed lifelong friendships wherever they lived or traveled.
Dorothy leaves behind her husband Lovell, daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Chuck Farrington and grandchildren Meghan (St. Albans) and Charlie (Eugene, OR).
Dorothy loved her family, animals and babies. She had an eye for the color purple and anything sparkly. She was a loyal and thoughtful relative and friend.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs at the Franklin County Rehab Center, the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Saint Albans Health and Rehab Center for their loving care during the last few years of her life.
In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Dorothy’s arrangements and final wishes are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.