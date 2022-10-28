Saint Albans, VT/Utica, NY - Dorothy L. Clow a longtime St. Albans resident and more recently of Utica passed away on Monday, October 10th, 2022, at the Abraham House with her family at her side.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 12th, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Janet (Mansfield) Little. Dorothy was 86 years old.
She was brought up in New London/Groton, Connecticut and attended schools there, graduating from Fitch High School in 1953. Mrs. Clow attended the University of Rhode Island and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1970 with a B.S, and earning an M.S in 1971.
Dorothy worked in several doctors offices in New Haven, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and Yale University as secretary and administrative assistant, Tunxis Community College as Registrar/Director of Financial Aid, the Welfare office in St. Albans as a teacher, as Headmaster of Champlain Christian Academy in St. Albans and as an Associate in Research in the Departments of Genetics and Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale University from which she retired in 1995.
Mrs. Clow was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Stuart H. Clow, on July 23rd, 2006 and grandson Genji Tokugawa on September 11, 2022. She leaves three daughters: Susan Carpenter and husband, George, of New Hartford, New York, June Burtis and husband, William, of High Point, North Carolina and Linda Watkins and husband, Carl, of Orange, Connecticut. She also leaves twelve grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and brother-in-law, The Reverend Everett Greene of Newport, Rhode Island.
Dorothy’s family will receive friends on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 350 South Main Street, St. Albans followed by a service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Seth Anderson officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will be next to her husband in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Abraham House Rome, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Honored to be serving the Clow family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
