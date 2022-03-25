SHELDON – Dorothy L. Bocash, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the St. Albans Health & Rehab facility in St. Albans.
She was born in Fairfield on December 24, 1930 to the late Harold & Edith (Longman) Vance.
Dorothy, and her late husband Clarence, were both life-long residents and active community members of Sheldon. She worked at Sheldon Elementary School for many years where she helped run the hot lunch program. Aside from her work, Dorothy volunteered as the secretary for the Franklin County Senior Center, and the Sheldon United Methodist Church. She served on the church board for 35 years and was also a member of the Grange. She loved to go line dancing, and to care for her animals: chickens, cats and dogs. After retirement, Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Clarence around Vermont in their RV to camp and attend blue grass festivals.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Kevin Bocash and his wife Faith of Essex Jct.; three grandchildren, Kyle Bocash of Dallas, TX, Craig Bocash of St. Jose, CA, and Hillary Frumkin and her husband Nathan of Scottsdale, AZ; her brother, Harold Vance and his significant other Alice of Warrenton, VA; siblings-in-law, Peter Bocash and his significant other Mary Lucas of Fairfield, Dale Duffy and her husband Lloyd of Fairfield, Joan Pariseau and her significant other Raymond of Enosburg Falls, Lyle Ladieu of Swanton, and Paulette Bocash of Sheldon; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Bocash Jr. on December 4, 2021; her sister, Edith Greene; and her siblings-in-law, Phyllis Sartwell and her husband Miles, Doris Derry and her husband Lester, Harry Bocash, Ronald Bocash and his wife Suzie, Janice Ladieu, and Frank Pariseau.
Friends and family are invited to the life celebration for Dorothy and Clarence to include a funeral service on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Sheldon United Methodist Church, 52 Church St., Sheldon, VT. Interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue Main Campus, Main Pavilion, Level 2, Burlington, VT 05401.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
