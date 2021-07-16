Dorothy Joan Wolfe (Cummings) “Meme” age 87, joined her husband in Heaven as the Lord called her home. Joan was born July 3, 1934 in Oxford, Indiana, and passed on July 15, 2021, in Colchester, Vermont. Joan was a communicant of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in St. Albans.
Joan spent her early adult life working for the phone company, where her favorite story was having to call folks for collections, and dialing the number only to realize she was calling a Mrs. Pig. All she could think to say was “Mrs. Pig? This is Mrs. Wolfe, if you don’t pay your bill, I will huff and puff and blow your house down!!!”
Joan was a stay at home mother to her two children, Doug and Julie, and it was one of the greatest things a child could ask for, was to have their mother home whenever you came through the door. Joan’s husband had a life long career with the railroad, resulting on many moves throughout her life. Therefore, she amassed a great number of friends through those moves, and remained in contact with many of them through her life.
Joan took great pride in keeping a home and was beloved wife (of 63 years), Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Joan also spent countless hours with her flowers, as well as maintaining an amazing tulip filled front walk on North Main St. in St. Albans, for all to enjoy for as long as she could.
Joan’s children will always remember a devoted mother who was “always there for them.” As well as countless years caring for their father through his blindness and dementia, and keeping him comfortable in their home for as long as she could, even when it went beyond her ability. Her grandchildren will remember a Grandmother, who also was always at home when they stopped by, and of course, the stocked “candy dish.”
Joan is survived by her loving children, son Douglas Keith Wolfe (Nicole) of St. Albans, and daughter Julie A. Wolfe Allain (Patrick) of Dade City, FL, formerly of St. Albans. Also surviving her are her grandchildren Michael Klasmier (Amber) of Franklin, Sabrina Marie Allain (Bradley) of Berkshire, Taylor Wolfe (Jacob) of Swanton, Ella Boardman-Wolfe of Grand Isle, and Sophia Wolfe of Swanton. Joan also leaves her brother Larry Cummings of CA, and many more family members that held her dear. Joan is predeceased by her husband Robert Wolfe, in 2019, her parents Ed and Crystal (Crumbaugh) Cummings, and siblings, Wayne Cummings, who died in the service, Mildred Hahn, Dale, George, and Robert Cummings.
Joan’s family will hold a Time of Reflection on Thursday evening, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St. There will be a short Remembrance Gathering following the Time of Reflection, at 7:00 PM. As an alternative to flowers, memorials in Joan’s memory may be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Joan may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
