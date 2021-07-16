Westford – A graveside service for Dorothy (Dot) Irene Root, will be held on Saturday, July, 31st, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Westford Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Westford, Vermont. Dot passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2021, with daughter Mary at her side.
Dorothy Irene (Dot) Root
