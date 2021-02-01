WESTFORD — Dorothy “Dot” Irene Root, 92, died Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, with her daughter, Mary by her side. She was born in Fairfax, on January 16, 1929, the daughter of Girard and Agnes (Boozan) Learned.
Dot lived in Westford for most of her life. For the past 3 plus years Dot lived with her daughter and son in-law, Mary and Jim Anderson of Fairfax.
Mary’s siblings cannot express how very grateful and thankful we are that mom spent her last few years in Mary and Jim’s home and took care of mom. She loved her new home and felt welcomed, safe, comfortable and part of their family.
Dot was a true Vermonter, she loved the changing four seasons. She enjoyed maple sugaring, berry picking, vegetable and fruit gardening, canning and reaping her produce, as well as the quietness of a winter snowstorm.
When Dot was in her fifties, she and her husband Eastman decided to heat with wood from their woodlot. After Eastman died, Dot continued to log and cut trees for wood well into her eighties.
Once she fell and broke her leg in the woods. She crawled to the truck, drove home, crawled into the house, took a bath (she didn’t want to go to the hospital dirty) then she called for help! When she healed, Dot continued to go to the woods!
Dot was an excellent seamstress. In her younger years she made all of her children’s clothes. In later years she began quilting. Her children, grand children and great grandchildren were the proud recipients of her heirloom quality quilts.
Dot was an excellent cook. Her family especially looked forward to her filled cookies at Christmas time.
Dot was employed at Mary Fletcher Hospital for over 20 years.
Dot loved her Sunday drives and enjoyed looking at the Vermont scenery and finishing her drive with a stop at her favorite restaurant, McDonalds. She loved the big macs and chicken nuggets. She also enjoyed her crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Dot had strong beliefs in “right and wrong.” She felt everyone should be free to make their own decisions but needed to be accountable for their actions.
Dot was frugal and loved a good rummage sale, as well as lawn and garage sales. In later life Dot and her husband got into antiquing and started their own business. While doing this they collected depression glass and were able to give sets of this to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dot was predeceased by her husband Eastman Root Sr., her parents, Girard and Agnes (Boozan) Learned, her brothers, Aaron, Elmer and Ralph Learned, as well as her step-son, Richard Root.
Dot is survived by her children, Eastman and Patricia (Scott) Root of Fletcher, Mary and Jim Anderson of Fairfax, Sharon and John Palmer of Florida, Bruce and Linda Root of Westford and her daughter-in-law, Beverly LaPlant of North Carolina.
She also leaves her grandchildren and their spouses, Anitra and Reggie Spiller, Justin Root, Tina and Peter Zettel, Jeremy and Cindy Anderson, Maureen and Brad Weed, Jodi and Jeff Deslauriers, Josh Root and Heather Dolloff, Brad and Emily Root, Olivia Root and Jordan Pasha, Wendy Root-Clark and Randy Root and several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
She is also survived by sisters, Marcia Wilkinson of Virginia, Margaret Woodworth of Westford, Bernice Hakey of Swanton, Mary Cleary of Milton, Arlene Brown (Bill) of Fairfax and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Per Dorothy’s wish, there will be no services. Her family will bury her ashes this coming summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, Saint Albans, Vermont 05478 or Fairfax United Church, P.O. Box 204, Fairfax, Vermont 05454.
Funeral arrangements and final wishes for Dorothy, are in the care of Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating lives since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
