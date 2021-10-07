Saint Albans – Dorothy A. Dowling, “Dottie”, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, at home with her family at her side.
Born October 16, 1930, in West Haven, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late, Lawrence E. and Anna Marie (Sheehan) Dickovick. Dorothy was 90 years old.
On October 21, 1950, in Woodmont, Connecticut at St. Mary’s Church, she married Francis W. Dowling, Sr., “Frank”, who predeceased her on June 22, 1982.
Dottie was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School in New Haven, Connecticut. She began her career as a radiology assistant in St. Albans, VT where she met the love of her life, Frank, with whom she built a family and a life of love, happiness and laughter. In addition to raising her seven children, Dottie was also very community minded volunteering with the American Red Cross, American Heart Association, Cardiac Capers, Northwestern Medical Center Auxiliary, Martha’s Kitchen, St. Albans Historical Museum and was a leader with the Cub Scouts and Juniorettes.
A longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Parish, Dottie served on the Finance and Bereavement Committees as well as Pre-Cana class and was a Catholic Education Teacher. In 2006, Dorothy had the honor of receiving the Recognition of Women in Ministry, presented by Bishop Salvatore R. Matano of Burlington.
Dottie is survived by her children, Natalie A. Dowling, Terri L. Dowling, Donna L. Dowling, Lori B. Hoffner and her husband, William E. Hoffner, Francis W. Dowling Jr. and his wife, Debby R. Dowling, Sarah A.Vogler, Jennifer L. Partelow and her husband David A. Partelow. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Knight III and his wife Caitlin Dowling, Ethan Knight, Benjamin Vogler and his wife Becca Vogler, Adam Vogler, Daniel Vogler, Meghan Hoffmann and her husband Mike Hoffmann, Francis Dowling III and her great granddaughter, Theodora Dowling. She also leaves behind her sister, Claire Flanagan, as well as several nieces and nephews, and by her very close friends, Pat Williamson and Ann Fisher.
She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Lawrence and Donald Dickovick, as well as her great grandson, Theodore W. Vogler.
We would like to thank the following organizations for their kind and caring support of both Mom and her family during her life: Franklin County Home Health, Home Instead Inc. and Bayada Hospice. Without the support of these organizations we would not have been able to make Mom’s passing so peaceful.
Dorothy’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as Celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Dorothy’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross Blood Bank, 32 North Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Even a random act of kindness as Mom so often did herself, or make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Honored to be serving the Dowling family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
