SWANTON – Doris J. Hubbard, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Elderwood at Burlington.
She was born on October 19, 1930 in Swanton to the late William & Catherine (Farnsworth) Lucier.
Doris was born and raised in Swanton, a nurturing mother of two. She married Frank Hubbard in 1953 and their love story spanned over 65 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Hubbard and Diane Green; grandchildren, Rene‘Gabree, Jesse Green, Sara Green and Cheyanne Hubbard; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Joan Taylor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Frank in January 2019; brothers, James Lucier, Tom Lucier and Bobby Lucier; daughter-in-law, Gemma Hubbard; and sister-in-law, Mildred Laurie.
Doris’s family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Elderwood, hospice nurses and to Urai Disjarern for wonderful care they offered Doris and her family.
In keeping with Doris’s wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com