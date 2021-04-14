ALBURGH — Doris E. Gaudette, age 85 passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Arbors at Shelburne.
She was born in Bakersfield on January 3, 1936 to the late Donald and Dorothy (Messier) McDermott.
Doris graduated from Enosburgh High School in 1956. She married the love of her life, Eulice on September 3, 1957 and started a family in their home in South Burlington. Doris worked for Beacon Feeds in Essex for several years. She was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Alburgh, she loved spending time in her gardens, growing flowers and watching them flourish. Doris also enjoyed shopping for antiques, especially when she was able to add to her collection of dishes.
She is survived by her husband, and soul mate, Eulice of Alburgh; her children, Kevin Gaudette and his wife Kim of Durham, NC, David Gaudette and his wife Lisa of Fairfax and Mary Sanderson and her husband Donald of South Hero; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Panko, Janette Rhodes, Teresa Burch, Linda Rothe and her husband Michael. Besides her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Ronald Panko.
Doris’ family will hold her life celebration later this year.
For those who wish, contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
