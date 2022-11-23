Doreen A. Campbell

The family of Doreen Ann Campbell, age 84, announces that she has passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on November 18, 2022, in Saint Albans. She was born in West Rutland, December 15, 1937 to Albert and Eleanor (Carter) Ross. Doreen married H. Keith Campbell, September 22, 1962. Doreen worked for many years as an X-Ray Technician for Kerbs Memorial and St. Albans Hospitals. She also received her Real Estate Brokers License, working for Campbell Realty. She then went to work for IBM, where she received her technical degree in engineering through their Create Program, and retired 1998. She loved to spend time in her garden watching her flowers grow. She also had a love for sewing, knitting, tatting and cross stitching, through the years, but her greatest joy was raising her children, with her loving husband and watching her grand babies grow. She was fondly known by her family for ironing when she was mad. Doreen was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and was a woman of great faith, who spent many hours every day praying not just for her family and friends, but for the entire world as well.
She is survived by five children, Trevor Campbell (Lorrie) of Fairfax, VT, Todd Campbell (Rachael) of Montgomery, VT, Mary Campbell of Montgomery, VT, Janice Cullen (Keith) of St. Albans, VT, Karen Campbell (David) of Montgomery, VT, and Jane Longley (Scott’s fiance); eighteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; two sisters, Angela Delores Handley of St. Albans, VT and Mary Ross Agan of Saint Albans, VT; a special family friend, Karlein Hill, who Doreen fondly was referred to as her first baby, a special cousin Kimberly Herne, and many more cousins, nieces and nephews whom she adored.
She is predeceased by her husband H. Keith Campbell; her son, Scott Campbell; and her brother, Albert A. Izzo Jr.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00, in Holy Angels Church.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to The St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the March of Dimes.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
