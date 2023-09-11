Donna Marie Davis

D. Marie Davis, 68, of Avon, Ohio; beloved wife of Jeffrey Davis for 40 years; loving mother of Sarah Bouchard (Joey), Tiffany Osborne (Tyler O’Dell), and Aaron Davis; cherished grandmother of AJ, Abbigail, Eric, Annabelle, and Mark; dear sister of Les Hill (Marge), the late Bill Hill and the late Sonny Hill. Passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Christ Church Westshore Building Fund, 726 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake OH 44012. Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake OH 44012. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00am at Christ Church Westshore, 726 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake OH 44012. Full obituary available at www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation