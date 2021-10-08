HIGHGATE – Donna M. Ryan, age 65, passed away on October 5, 2021 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in St. Albans on April 11, 1956 to the late Edward H. and Eleanor (Demar) Comstock.
Donna was a 1974 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. She was a member of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #1, life member of the VFW Auxiliary #758, a life member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 321 in which she was a member of the higher degrees, Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder and College of Regents.
Donna was a lifelong collector of cat paraphernalia, especially cat plates, figurines, painting and several other cat related collectibles. She also enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, crafts, and her many hours of volunteer work. She truly loved life and just being with people. She had a great love for animals and always shared her home with a cat or two.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bruce Ryan Sr. of Highgate Center; step daughter, Tracie and her husband (Mark) Zeb Maskell Sr. and grandson, Ryan Young of Highgate; step daughter, Crystal Saad and granddaughter Samantha Saad of Webster, MA; two brothers, Ken Comstock of Milford, CT, and Tom Comstock of St. Albans; sister-in-law, Kathy Minarik of Webster, MA; sister-in-law, Andrea Ryan of Ocala, FL; brother-in-law, Richard Ryan and his wife Marsha of Dudley, MA; two beloved feline companions, Lily and Echo; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents Donna was predeceased by her stepson, Bruce Ryan II; brothers-in-law, Paul Minarik and Barry Ryan; and several special pets.
There will be no visiting hours or memorial service per Donna’s wishes. Interment will be private.
For those who wish, donations in Donna’s memory may be made to The UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd, Colchester, VT 05446, or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT 05478.
