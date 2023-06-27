Donna Little Ducham

There will be a CELEBRATION OF LIFE of Donna, who passed away on October 25, 2022. It will be on July 8, 2023 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, starting at 11am.
Donna was born on October 1, 1940 to Donald and Lillian Bascomb Little of Sheldon, VT. She grew up in Sheldon, the 2nd of six siblings. She graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1958.
She married in 1961 and raised her 3 children in Sheldon, 2 houses away from her parent’s home. She was proud of who her children became, and “Mimi” was blessed with 6 wonderful grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Donna worked 41 years for the Dept. of Employment & Training, managing the St. Albans office during her last 15 years. She was committed to serving unemployed people in the community, especially military veterans, and worked hard to provide the best possible service. She volunteered on the United Way board, “school to work” and “workforce incentive” projects, a BFA relocation committee and at the hospital and many youth basketball tournaments.
Donna and David were married in 1984 and were loving partners for 40 years. Donna was David’s rock. They took many fun trips. She loved animals and being with friends. After she retired in 1999, she enjoyed many years with her “Thursday lunch group”. Since 2010, she spent winters in Florida riding her bike, swimming, playing cards and visiting grandchildren.
Gardening (even the weeding) was Donna’s solace. She grew beautiful flowers, vegetables and rhubarb, while her loving dog, Candy, guarded her. She had a welcoming smile, a good sense of humor, kept busy, and wasted nothing. She was kind, wise, patient, and a hard worker. She was an excellent cook and was well-known for her famous pies. We were so lucky to have her.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Karen Pelkey Robinson; stepchildren David, Johnette and John Ducham; niece Jessica Little; and nephew Dana Phillips. Her sister, Sandra Phillips, passed away on January 20, 2023.
She is survived by her loving husband, David; two sons, Jack (Michelle) and Darren (Jennifer) Pelkey; grandchildren Jack, Matthew and Charles Pelkey and Kevin, Sarah, and Peter Robinson; brothers Robert (Lynn), Steve (Louise), and Don (Connie) Little; sister Susan (Ray) Parker; brother-in-law Bill Phillips; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Madeleine Ducham; and several nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends in Vermont and Florida.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please plant some flowers or a tree.
Honored to be serving the family of Donna Ducham is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.