Donna Little Ducham of St. Albans, Vermont and Haines City, Florida passed away on October 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born on October 1, 1940, to Donald and Lillian Bascomb Little of Sheldon, Vermont.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Karen Pelkey Robinson; stepchildren David, Johnette and John Ducham; niece Jessica Little; and nephew Dana Phillips.
She is survived by her loving husband, David; two sons, Jack (Michelle) and Darren (Jennifer) Pelkey; grandchildren Jack, Matthew and Charles Pelkey and Kevin, Sarah, and Peter Robinson; brothers Robert (Lynn), Steve (Louise), and Don (Connie) Little; sisters Susan (Ray) Parker, and Sandra (Bill) Phillips; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Madeleine Ducham; and several nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends in Vermont and in Florida.
There will be a complete obituary and a celebration of Donna’s life at a later date.
Honored to be serving the Ducham family is the Heald Funeral Home
