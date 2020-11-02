RICHFORD – Donna L. Marston, age 68, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in Richford.
In keeping with Donna’s wishes there will be no services.
For a full obituary, or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories, please visit our website at www.gossfs.com.
