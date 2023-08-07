Donna J. (Ritchie) Poquette of Georgia Vermont and Lakeland, Florida passed away on April 18th, 2023.
Donna worked at GE in her younger years and was a homemaker and did accounting for her husband’s business, Perry’s Excavating.
She was preceded in death by her son, Perrydean A. Poquette, II and her husband, Perrydean A. Poquette.
She is survived by her son, James Poquette and his wife, Julie Poquette of Georgia.
Donna will be buried in the family lot in Georgia, Vermont.
To offer a message of condolence kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.