ST. ALBANS – Donna J. Florio, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts.
She was born in St. Albans on April 20, 1957 to the late Alfred & Joyce (Richard) Zweeres.
Donna moved frequently during her childhood, but as fate had it, she met her life partner in high school. Phillip and Donna both graduated from Manchester High School in Connecticut. They got married on January 8, 1977 and have been inseparable since. They raised their family of four boys and have lived in St. Albans for the past 34 years. Family was everything to Donna. She was the happiest when her home was full of love and laughter, kids, and grandkids. Donna found joy in the simple things in life, pretty roses, and lilacs, watching her favorite movie, Grease, enjoying a cup of morning coffee, and milk and peanut butter crackers before bed. Donna never fell short of showing her family the most love and support.
She is survived by her husband and soul mate, Phillip Florio Sr. of St. Albans; four sons, Phillip Florio Jr. and his wife Heather of Maine, Alfred Florio of St. Albans, Michael Florio and his wife Samantha of Alburgh, and Daniel Florio also of Maine; 12 grandchildren, Anthony Florio, Tyanne Martin, Alyssa Florio, Dominick Florio, Jakhiem Johnson, Christian Florio, Michael Florio, Piper Florio, Nathaniel Florio, Jadin Lamotte, Krista Florio and Riley Florio. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Joyce.
Family and friends are invited to Donna’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 12-2:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.