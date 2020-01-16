JEFFERSONVILLE – Mrs. Donna Irish, age 59, passed away Monday, Jan 6, 2020, at the McClure-Miller Respite House after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Albans, January 10, 1960, daughter of Harold and Wanda (Westover) Hoague. Donna worked for Northern Vermont Railway, and was more recently a devoted grandmother caring for her grandchildren. October 15, 1994, she married John Irish. Mr. Irish predeceased her October 8, 2013. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, lawn sales, playing cards and darts, spending quiet time in nature, and spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her children, Tia Brooks and her husband Brian of Jeffersonville, Thomas Townley and his wife Amanda of Richford, her mother Wanda Hoague of Highgate, her sisters, Debbie Ladieu and her husband Duane of Enosburgh, Fay Hoague and her husband Brian Cummings of Bedford, Quebec, Tammy Aylward and her husband Bob of Highgate, her brothers Bill Hoague, Ray Hoague and his wife Tina all of Swanton, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Donna was predeceased by her father Harold Hoague, her husband John, her sister Mary Reynolds and her brother Harold Hoague.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made in Donna’s memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with Donna’s family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.