Donna Cook

ENOSBURG FALLS- Donna L. Cook, age 77, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of Donna’s family in the spring.
To view Donna’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.