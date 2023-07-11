Donald William Brown

Swanton - Donald W. Brown passed away on July 8, 2023. Born in Claremont, NH to William A. Brown and Katherine M. (Muzzey) Brown on June 18, 1938. He married Patricia Boardman on July 30, 1960.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki L. Combs, his son, Donald A. Brown, his grandchildren, Chris, Jamie, and Shilo Combs, and his great grandson, Ethan Combs. He loved his grandkids and was so proud of them.
He was an auto mechanic and a firefighter in Claremont NH, a heavy equipment mechanic for the City of Burlington, kept the machines running at Ben and Jerry’s for a few years, was a veteran and retired from the Air Guard.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, his sister, Beverly Richmond, his brother-in law, Dick Richmond, and 2 nephews.
Dad did not want visiting hours or a service, but would recommend that you take that hike, see where that old dirt road goes, and sit by the river and fish a while.
Many thanks to NWMC and the professionalism, caring, and kindness of all the nurses and doctors (Amy, Josh, Ben and so many more) and to the patient sitters that made his final days comfortable and pain-free.
Honored to be serving the family of Donald Brown is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
