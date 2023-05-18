Donald Russell Cobb of Georgia, Vermont and Deerfield Beach, Florida passed away on May 2nd at the age of 87.
Born in Philadelphia on March 27th, 1936. He is survived by his wife, Sharon and five children: Lisa Keefe, Lori Laquerre, Michael Elmore, Douglas Cobb and Darby Cobb and 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is survived by one brother Dr. William Cobb of Canton, Massachusetts and a sister Dorothy Walsh of Connecticut. Donald graduated from South High School in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1953. Donald worked at IBM for thirty years. He was a staff Sgt. In the United States Air Force during the Korean War period. Donald graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1962 with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
He had a great love for his country and the principles on which it was founded. Don’s legacy of hard work, kindness, and dedication to his family and community will live on through the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service to celebrate Donald’s life will be held May 30th at 1PM at the Georgia Plains Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Road, Georgia Plains, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, Donald’s family asks that memorials be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, New York 10087.
