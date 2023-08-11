BERKSHIRE- Donald M. Couture, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the McClure Miller
Respite House in Colchester.
Family and friends are invited to Donald’s Life Celebration events on Saturday, August 19, 2023 to include visitation from 11:00 AM - Noon at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St, Richford, VT 05476 burial will follow in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Richford.
To view Donald’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.