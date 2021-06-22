Donald Leo LeGrand had his wish granted to die at home on June 17th, 2021 with his loving wife Jan next to him. Don was born in Georgia, Vt on July 13th, 1935. He was in the first generation of LeGrands to be born in Vermont and not Canada. (A full obit can be viewed at www.minorfh.com)
Donald Leo LeGrand
