STOWE – Donald J. Manning, 89, of Stowe, Vt., passed away December 10, 2019, at Berlin Health & Rehab. He was born on June 22, 1930, in Swanton, Vt., the son of Robert and Jeannette (Bushey) Manning. He was educated at St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton and the University of Vermont. Donald served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He married Joyce A. Talbot, daughter of Kenneth and Lois (Collins) Talbot on August 17, 1963.
Donald’s career was mainly in the field of engineering for the State of Vermont. After college he worked for the former State of Vermont Highway and Water Resources Departments and retired after 30 years of service. While with the highway department he earned his professional civil engineering license to practice in the State of Vermont. In retirement he enjoyed going on trips, doing genealogy and enjoying time at their camp in West Swanton.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe and volunteered in earlier years as a lector, usher and served on the parish council. Other memberships included the Vermont Society of Engineers (LM), American Legion Post #33, Morrisville and VFW Post #778 (LM) Swanton.
Donald is survived by his wife, Joyce, two sons: Michael of Morrisville and Kevin and his wife, Andrea of Saco, Maine; and also three grandchildren: Tyler, Parker and Anika.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe. Burial will follow in the family lot in Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe. Faith Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.