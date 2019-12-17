STOWE — Donald J. Manning, 89, passed away December 10, 2019 at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Funeral Mass will be held in the spring at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe and will be announced at a later date. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A full obituary will be posted on the funeral home website when available. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.

