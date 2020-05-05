ST. ALBANS – Mr. Donald J. Bessette, age 90, passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center. He was born August 4, 1929 in St. Albans, Vt., son of the late Arthur and Helen (Tourangeau) Bessette. October 24, 1953 he married Phyllis Larochelle. Phyllis predeceased him September 20, 2014. Don worked for many years at his own dairy farm. He then worked for Hawthone Roofing as a carpenter. He finally retired from General Electric as manager of shipping and receiving. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1566, and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #1. Don will be fondly remembered for his love of fishing, snow machines, hunting, playing guitar, singing, and telling a good joke.
Don is survived by his three daughters, Cleone Pigeon and her husband Roger of Enosburgh, and Cheryl Pellerin and her husband Max of West Swanton, Donna Blouin and her husband Dick of Franklin, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and in-laws. He is also survived by his special friend and companion Rachel Plante. Besides his parents and wife Phyllis, he was predeceased by his sisters Hilda Talcott, Helen Orvis, Harriet Campbell, Lucille Orvis, and his brothers Theodore, Wallace, Eugene, and Charles Bessette.
A Funeral of Christian Burial will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, at a date and time to be determined. Interment will follow in the Bessette Family Lot in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with Don’s family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.