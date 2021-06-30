ST. ALBANS -Donald H Burt age 84 longtime resident of St. Albans VT, passed away Friday Morning on January 15, 2021 at NWMC, family by his side. Never giving in, during his long and courageous battles (within 2002-2021) CHF, COPD, Diabetes 2, bouts with pneumonia, inconsistencies of wound care. Having, merely data inputs, to minimal medical counsel/patient education/feeling depressed-confused with-but during Covid-19 Restrictions, not wanting to give up and not realizing it was his time.
(Delay submission-obituary due to, son also recurring ER visits-(same time)-progressing health issues (with appts). Middle daughter recently thereafter, fell and fractured her right leg (cont recovery/appts). Elder daughter-recurring flare ups-from service connected disabilities.)
Donald was born and raised in St. Albans, VT on March 1, 1936. Son of the late Howard and Stella (Deso) Burt. Graduate of St. Mary’s High School 1959, SSG(Ret) Donald Burt served in the UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS during the KOREAN CONFLICT and served later with THE VERMONT ARMY NATIONAL GUARD/-CO 8 (MAINT) (-) 186TH FWD FSB-Winooski, VT/HONORABLE DISCHARGE-total 30 plus years/MILITARY CAREER. AWARDED-NTL-DEF-SVC-MDL/ARMY-SVC-RBN/NCO-PROF-DEV-RBN/AR-COMP-ACHVMT-MDL-4/ARMED-FCSRES-MDL/VTPDR/VTDR(ih)/VTSR(41h)/VTGCR/VTMSR. He was employed by Champlain Cable for 30 plus years. On November 3, 1962, he married his late wife Janet A.C. (Mcleod) Burt, who he loved dearly, and enjoyed outings, with her at the Legion/VFW Dinners and Dances, Mother’s and Father’s Day-Brunches. (or Elks Club)
After the passing of his wife, who he missed whole heartedly, due to CANCER x (3), took the best care, of his Autistic Adult Son, Brian, (along with worrisome support after son’s heart surgery). Member(s)/Lifetime -American Legion GMPost #1 and VFW #758 in St. Albans, VT. Previous-The Elks Club (20 Years)/Moose Lodge.
ENJOYED-being at the American Legion and or VFW playing Cards and Darts. Football fanatic going in on the Football pools. Waiting on his recent, favorite team Chicago Bears to be on TV. Also-going in on the Baseball pools. Partaking in friendly neighboring card games. Watching Westerns-Movies/TV Shows-(Classics), (others-recent)Family Feud and Price is Right. During the Holidays, Halloween-kids in their costumes, cooking Thanksgiving meals, Christmas-decorating. Spring-Summer/Gardening-anticipating/colorful-blooming fragrance of the flowers. Good sense of humor enjoyed, peoples laughter. Glad to be neighbor helping neighbor, lending a helping hand. Proud of his Grandchildren’s accomplishments and future endeavors.
Family would like to thank individuals along the way with care/support. At vicinity area ERs/ICUs/Hospitals, Rehabs Facilities, Home Health Agencies, (PTs and Cardiac Rehabs), along with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Boston, MA/Oct 2019 and May/June 2020, STAPD preforming CPR New Year’s Day 2015. Also, STAPD in Dec 2018 during a Crisis event (at home).
Survived by daughters TSgt Sharon Burt (Ret-USAF), Donna Burt and lifetime companion Scott Livingston, son Brian Burt all of St. A, VT. Grandchildren Kylah Livingston of South Burlington, VT and Hunter Livingston of St. A, VT. Sisters Evelyn (Mary) Guyette and Marjorie (Peanut) Morgan of St. A, VT. Several Nephews, Nieces and Cousins. Hosts of friends/neighbors and MILITARY Family. (Late wife’s family and friends-Canada)
Donald-Predeceased by late wife Janet A.C. (Mcleod) Burt from Ormstown, Quebec Canada. Siblings-brother Robert Burt and wife Mary of Norwich/Mystic, CT. Sister Shirley Giroux and husband Wilson of St. A, VT. Sister Betty LaCoste and husband John of Manchester, VT. Late Brother In-laws, Deforest Guyette, Ashton Morgan, Nephews-Michael Morgan and Mark Guyette. With also late years-passing of close family friends Raymond and Mary Blanchette of South Burlington, VT, (C-SMSgt)Tom and Sylvia Yearman and back to Military times neighborly-Military Family (MSgt) Brian Skelton of St. A, VT. (Late wife’s family and friends-Canada)
Arrangements-cremations made by A.W. Rich Funeral Home of Fairfax, VT. Please visit online/memories-condolences www.awrfh.com. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in the future due to the Pandemic. Memorial Services/dedicated-Military Services-later dates/times/place(s) due to Covid-19 Restrictions and Families Health.
Cards of Sympathy/reminisce of past and post-present times may be sent to the family home. Contributions or Donations Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake St., St Albans, VT 05478, (Age Well) Meals on Wheels, 875 Roosevelt Hwy, Ste.210, Colchester, VT 05446. Support to American Legions and VFWs, along with USOs worldwide.
