Saint Albans – Donald “Gunner” Emile Grenier, a longtime area resident passed away Thursday, October 13th, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center with his daughter and son-in-law at his side.
Born In St. Albans on May 20th, 1936, the son of the late Carl and Elizabeth (Payette) Grenier, Gunner was 86 years old.
Donald was married to Goldie May Pearo, who predeceased him on October 13th, 1990.
Gunner was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and then was honorably discharged from the Vermont Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sergeant after 38 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Franklin County Sportsman Club and Green Mountain Post #1, American Legion. He was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished photographer and oil painter.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Foster and husband, Clifton, of Snowflake, Arizona and brother, Kenneth Grenier and wife, Janice of Sebring, Florida and a close friend, Ruby Jones of St. Albans.
In addition to his parents and wife, Goldie, Donald was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Joyce Pearo.
A funeral service followed by military honors will be held on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans. Pastor Mike Oldham will officiate. Private interment will be with his wife in the St. Amadeus Cemetery in Alburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald’s name may be made to Food for the Poor, P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097- 9005.
Honored to be serving the Grenier family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
