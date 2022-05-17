SWANTON – Donald G. Bell, age 97, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at his daughter’s home.
Family and friends are invited to Don’s Life Celebration graveside service with military honors on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Riverside Cemetery, North River Street, Swanton, VT.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website for a full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
