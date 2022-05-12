Fairfax – Donald Eugene Baillargeon a lifelong area resident passed away Sunday, May 1st, 2022, in Richford.
Born in Fairfax on June 8th, 1951, he was the son of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Nolan) Baillargeon. Donald was 70 years old.
Donald enjoyed collecting watches, going for long car rides, making puzzles, cars, children and animals. He had bright blue eyes and loved to greet friends, both new friends and old friends.
He leaves behind his brothers; Lawrence of Swanton, Peter of Sheldon and Martin and his wife, Donna of Essex, as well as his sister, Bernadette Cota of St. Albans. Donald is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Joseph Baillargeon of Essex, Jennifer Baillargeon and her son, Logan Morrissette of Richmond, Michael Cota of St. Albans, Sandra Gagne and her husband, Isaac and their son, Adrian, of St. Albans and many friends, cousins and caregivers, including the Wimble family, Bohannon family and Barrows family.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his longtime caregiver, Ray Bohannon.
Donald’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans with a service to follow at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at the family lot in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax.
Honored to be serving the Baillargeon family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.