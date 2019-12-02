HIGHGATE – Donald A. Putnam Sr., age 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
He was born in St. Albans on January 1, 1940 and was raised by his foster parents, Lyman & Ethel Dudley.
Donald grew up in Franklin County and served in the United States Air Force. During his working career, Donald spent many years as a Mechanic and Bus Driver, he later operated his own trucking company that was called Four D Farms. Donald was a former member of the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department. His favorite hobbies included assembling model trucks and airplanes, talking about trucking, riding motorcycles, watching Westerns, and daydreaming about what he would do if he won the lottery. He also enjoyed following his Boston Red Sox, and New York Giants, and he coached Little League for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Putnam of Highgate; four children, Tracy Webb and her husband Samuel of Swanton, Dana Putnam and his wife April of South Carolina, Darcy Putnam and his wife Lisa of St. Albans, and Donald Putnam Jr. and his wife Holly of Swanton; several step-children including, Kimberly Craig of Highgate, Myron Craig and his wife Julie of Ohio, and Eva Craig and her significant other Jeff Benway of Swanton; grandchildren, Jessie, Richard, Alan, Ashley, Brittany, Cody, Kyle, Xavier, Chandler, Isaac, Kodi, Kelsi, Kori, Samantha, Ariel, Michael, Napoleon, Katisha, Alex, Jarred, Kyle, Leo, Eric, Megan, and Mike; several great grandchildren; his brother, Myron Dudley and his wife Esther of St. Albans; and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wives, Lorraine (Minor), and Bette (Brouillette); his daughter-in-law, Darlene Putnam; and his sister, Shirley.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Please come prepared to share a favorite story about Donald. Interment will be held this spring in St. George’s Cemetery in Bakersfield.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
For those who wish, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 189, Highgate, VT 05459.
