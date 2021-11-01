Dolores Marie Cato (VanDerven), 88, of Fairfax, Vermont passed away, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at home with her daughter Pam and family.
Born April 28, 1933, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Florida until 2014.
Dolores is survived by five daughters and one son, Vicki (Fred) Fraga, (WA); Brenda Ray (David Plott) (GA); Pamela (Dale) Cook (VT); Lisa (Scott) Harris (FL); Sandy Pederson (FL) and Kurt (Linda) Martin (WA). Dolores is also survived by many precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane White (1996); her son, Nickolas Howell (1994); her grandson, Clifford Ray (2004) and former husband, Sterling B. Cato (1993).
The family gives a special thanks to Sheree, Heather and Rebecca of Franklin County Home Health, Hospice. They provided compassionate care during the last journey of her life.
There will be no memorial services at this time. The family will gather for a Celebration of Life in Florida at a later date. Her final resting place will be with her grandson, Clifford at Edgewood Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida.
Honored to be serving the Cato family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.