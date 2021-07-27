ALBURGH – Dolores A. Blair, age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born in Alburgh on August 28, 1937 to the late Irving & Anna (Bourgeois) Mitchell.
In keeping with Dolores’ wishes we will keep this short and sweet. She was born and raised in Alburgh and spent all but 6 years of her life living there. She married Gordon Blair on November 3, 1956 after many years of flirting in the back pews of their childhood church. They raised three children together, farmed together, and traveled together. Some of their best memories came from traveling throughout the country in their RV. They’ve been to every American state except Hawaii, and they’ve been to every Canadian province. Dolores also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, and a good game of Bingo.
Dolores is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gordon Blair of Alburgh; their children, Tina Blair and her significant other Joe Robare of Alburgh, Chuck Blair and his wife Deborah of Alburgh, and Richard Blair and his wife Michelle of Isle La Motte; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her siblings, Paul Vincent Mitchell and his partner Jessie Boutah, Joy Medor and her husband PJ, and Barbara Bechard and her husband Robert.
Dolores’ family will be having a private memorial service.
For those who wish, contributions in Dolores’ name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For those who wish, contributions in Dolores' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
