ST. ALBANS – Dianna Jean Golden, a longtime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020, with her daughter at her side.
Born in St. Albans on December 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Eunice (Dufield) Parker Martin. Dianna was 74 years old.
On May 9, 1987, in St. Albans, she married John Golden, who survives her.
Dianna was a longtime manager at the St. Albans Credit Union and then a Certified Nurse Aid associated with the King’s Daughters Home. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans.
In addition to her husband, John, Dianna is survived by her children, Kevin Westover and Kimberly Robtoy and her husband, Edward and step-children, William Golden, Mike Golden and Maureen Golden, her seven grandchildren, Steven, Edward and Justin Robtoy, Kyleah and Jakob Westover, and Sara and Sean Golden, as well as her five great-grandchildren.
Dianna is also survived by her brother, Raymond Martin and his wife, Lauretta, and half-brothers, Clarence Cox, Calvin Hansen and Casey Hansen and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Martin in 1965 and half-brother, Norman Cox and his wife, Debra.
Due to the ongoing restrictions, a funeral service will be announced at a later date.
It was Dianna’s wish that memorials in her name be made to the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478, for their summer bible school and to help send children to summer camp.
To send Dianna’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.