FAIRFAX — Diane Muriel (Simard) Berthiaume, born February 25, 1938 in Montreal, Quebec to the late Francois and Myonne (Lachance) Simard passed into the hands of our Lord on September 23, 2020, at the age of 82.
She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. Diane and her husband of 34 years, Walter James Berthiaume, resided in Fairfax where they operated an organic dairy farm.
She was predeceased by her brother Luke Simard.
Diane loved her horses and was a founding member of Northwestern Riding and Driving Club. She enjoyed many years of riding in parades and harness racing and acquired many ribbons and trophies. She also volunteered many hours at Franklin County Field Days.
Visiting Hours will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Lukes Catholic Church, Fairfax, rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at St. Anne’s Shrine, Isle LaMotte at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Diane’s memory may be made to St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Road, Isle LaMotte, VT 05463. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.