EAST FAIRFIELD – Diane M. Andrews, 79, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born in East Fairfield on November 19,1940, the daughter of the late Pat and Mary (Gendron) Mitchell. On February 16, 1958, she married Francis W. Andrews, who preceded her in death on December 13, 2006.
Diane was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Maine, going fishing and sewing. She was known for her spunky personality.
Survivors include her children: Michael and his wife Renee, Peter and Kim all of East Fairfield. Grandchildren, Samantha, Whitney (Tyler), Jordan (Amanda), Heather and Cayla and 9 great- grandchildren. Diane is also survived by her brother Howard (Joyce), Mitchell, Wayne (Carolyn) Mitchell both of East Fairfield, sister-in-law Marilyn Farr of North Carolina several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia, on December 3, 2008.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Home Health for all the care and kindness.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no public services. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.