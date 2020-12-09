ST. ALBANS — It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of Diane D. (Demar) Nash. She resided in St. Albans, Vt., from 2013 until her passing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 78. She was surrounded by her mother and brother at the St. Albans Health & Rehab.
Diane was born on April 9, 1942 in St. Albans to William Fred Demar and Eunice Mae Jones. She attended Bellows Free Academy. She had worked as a home health aide until she retired in 2001.
She leaves behind her mother Eunice Mae Shanks, son, Colin Smith, spouse Cyndie Smith, daughter-in-law Ingrid Smith, daughters Toni Miller, spouse John Miller, Adele Furci. Brother David Demar, spouse Linda Demar. Grandchildren, Derek, Anthony, Samantha, Bonni, Courtney, and Stephanie, as well as great-grandchildren, Alex, Kayleigh, Damien, Kayden, Bayley, Adelynn, Caspian, and Sage, aunts, Ruth Young, Irene Quintin, Phyllis Hutchinson, and Edith Houston, uncles, Ernest Jones, and Roy Jones, niece Rosalee Brulotte, and nephew Steve Demar.
She also leaves behind special friends Sue Guyette and Nancy Boyle, who she loved like daughter. She loved her pets, Lilly and Hobie. She also had a love of birds.
She was predeceased by her son Brian Smith and step-father David Shanks.
At Diane’s request no service are planned. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.