GRAND ISLE – Diane C. Keefer, age 70, died peacefully on May 29, 2020 after saying goodbye to her loving family. She was born at Fanny Allen Hospital on December 25, 1949 to the former Theodore and Pauline (Desautels) Perrotte. She was the best Christmas gift ever for her three older siblings. Diane and John Keefer married on May 14, 1977 at their home in Milton where they lived for many years.
Most recently Diane worked at the office of Continuing Medical Education at UVM and valued the friendships that she made while working there. Previously, she also worked for many years at General Electric. Diane was a member of the congregation of at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was an enthusiastic member of the choir – some days she was the whole choir! She also enjoyed membership in the Guild and Parish Council of St. Rose and St. Joseph Churches.
The passions of Diane’s life included being a Parish Pie Lady, Memorial Day picnics with her family at her home, and the Fourth of July picnic at Lake Elmore, camping with John, bowling and flower gardening.
In addition to her husband, John, Diane is survived by her children, Karen and Paul Langelier, Kelly and David Woodward, Ken and Linda Keefer, Tom and Heather Keefer, and Sara and Ron Wallen. She was beloved “Memere” to 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Surviving her are her siblings, Kenneth and Joyce Perrotte, John and Liz Perrotte, and Sister Marlene Perrotte; a special cousin Roger Meunier, and numerous nieces and nephews.
When Diane left her home for the last time, her family gathered to express their love and appreciation of her. Her granddaughter played a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” as we all said good-bye. God Bless, Memere.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CIDER, 324 US Route 2, South Hero, Vermont 05486.
COVID-19 has forced the scheduling of funeral services to a later date when all can gather safely. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com